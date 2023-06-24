Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Bit Digital worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTBT. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 192.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 4,285.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 42,468 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bit Digital from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of BTBT opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 4.53. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

