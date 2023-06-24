Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2,272.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,717 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 60,074 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 297.1% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

