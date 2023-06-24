Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1,576.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in First Solar by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 486,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,834,000 after buying an additional 66,840 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in First Solar by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Solar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.13 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.92.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

