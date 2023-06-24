Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $297.71 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.38 and its 200-day moving average is $271.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

