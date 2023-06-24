Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.17% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $127.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.54 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.41%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 13.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

