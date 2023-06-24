Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reissued a “reinstates” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

