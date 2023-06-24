Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,560 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 176,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 61,150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 349,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,984 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 50,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at $822,974.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

