Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $660,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $15,589,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $114.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

