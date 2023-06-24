Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 25,472 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 3.20% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 700,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.68 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

