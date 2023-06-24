Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

