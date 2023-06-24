Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 130,464 Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,464 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.75 and a beta of 1.93. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Sportradar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.