Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12,057.5% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 0.6 %

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

