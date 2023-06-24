Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 73,884 Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,884 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iris Energy by 230.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Iris Energy Limited has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
