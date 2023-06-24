Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK opened at $114.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average is $110.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

