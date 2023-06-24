Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.8% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.54 and its 200 day moving average is $181.24.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

