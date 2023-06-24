Financial Comparison: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) & CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -62.19% 15.47% 1.55% CareTrust REIT 27.46% 6.58% 3.35%

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.9%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out -65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ARMOUR Residential REIT and CareTrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 CareTrust REIT 0 2 1 1 2.75

ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.16%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.53%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and CareTrust REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT -$191.14 million -5.20 -$229.93 million ($1.46) -3.48 CareTrust REIT $187.66 million 10.26 -$7.51 million $0.56 34.55

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

