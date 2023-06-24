Financial Comparison: Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) versus Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Paychex and Recruit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Paychex alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paychex 3 7 3 0 2.00 Recruit 0 1 1 0 2.50

Paychex presently has a consensus target price of $122.27, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. Given Paychex’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Paychex is more favorable than Recruit.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paychex $4.92 billion 7.94 $1.39 billion $4.15 26.12 Recruit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Paychex and Recruit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Paychex has higher revenue and earnings than Recruit.

Profitability

This table compares Paychex and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paychex 30.54% 46.56% 15.48% Recruit N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Paychex shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Paychex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paychex beats Recruit on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc. provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. The company also provides HR solutions, including payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, it offers cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, digital communication solutions, recruiting, and onboarding solutions; plan administration outsourcing and state unemployment insurance services; various business services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Further, the company provides insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workers' compensation, business-owner policies, cyber security protection, and commercial auto, as well as health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life. It markets and sells its services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Recruit

(Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Media & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others; and SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.