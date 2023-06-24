Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 941 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 183.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

