Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 157.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $379.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

