Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $370.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $378.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

