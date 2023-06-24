Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 146.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $24,166,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NEE stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

