Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $116,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $215.22 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.82. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

