Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $994,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

