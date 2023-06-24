Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $175,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 874.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after buying an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

