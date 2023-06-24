Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 1,088 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1,413.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

PNC opened at $123.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.