Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 184 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 296.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $404.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

