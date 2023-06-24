Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 32,553.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.