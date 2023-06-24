Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 18,731 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24,636.4% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

HDV stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average is $102.09. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

