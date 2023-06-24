Financial Survey: Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Sprott pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sprott pays out 135.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Greystone Housing Impact Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 64.62% 17.22% 3.68% Sprott 14.13% 6.75% 4.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Sprott’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.04 million 4.51 $65.56 million $2.22 7.24 Sprott $145.18 million 5.68 $17.63 million $0.74 42.95

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprott. Greystone Housing Impact Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sprott 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Sprott.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Sprott on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

