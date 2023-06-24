First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,574 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,019,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 109,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $399.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

