First Command Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories