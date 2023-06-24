First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $933,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Command Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.05 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.33.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.