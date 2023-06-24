First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 52,956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 35,943 shares.The stock last traded at $98.22 and had previously closed at $98.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $964.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $61,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

