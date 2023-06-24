First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.