First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 274,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 687,963 shares.The stock last traded at $46.12 and had previously closed at $46.46.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

