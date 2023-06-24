Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.