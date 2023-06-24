Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 54,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 339,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,381,000 after buying an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.57. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $74.87 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

