Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $50,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.0 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $181.37 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.57 and a 200-day moving average of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.54%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.