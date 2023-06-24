Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 387 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 153.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $97.58. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

