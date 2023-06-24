Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.