Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 103 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.22 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.82.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

