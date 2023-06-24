Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 519 shares.The stock last traded at $75.26 and had previously closed at $76.00.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORTY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

