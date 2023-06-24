Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 519 shares.The stock last traded at $75.26 and had previously closed at $76.00.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 1.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORTY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
