Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Down 4.5%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.73. Approximately 250,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,857,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $16,110,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,455,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,056,235.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,739,522 shares of company stock valued at $37,272,519. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

