FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 4.3%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 1,938,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,410,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
FuelCell Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $886.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 123,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
