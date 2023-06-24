Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $40.40. Approximately 8,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 82,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at $1,046,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

