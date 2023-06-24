General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Increased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $212.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

