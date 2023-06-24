Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.43 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.22.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

