Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,604 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IVW stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

