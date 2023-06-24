Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,612 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $56.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,359,782 shares of company stock worth $431,165,633. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.