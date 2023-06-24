Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $129.43 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.